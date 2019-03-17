Home

 

EAT GRANDMA’S HOME COOKING. LEARN HER RECIPE & STORY.

These are real foods that immigrant grandmas have cooked for their families for decades — and they’re sharing their secrets! Our Grannies teach you their recipes and cooking tips and tell the rich cultural stories behind their dishes. And the cherry on top? You get to eat their home cooking.

Whether it’s our Grandma Dinner Parties or our signature Cooking + Storytelling sessions, we always feed your tummy and your soul. Our events are mostly based in NYC and they typically sell out, but no worries, our newsletter subscribers are always the first to know.

Grandma Fatima’s Somali Sabaayad

Catch us at the world-famous Apollo Theater on Sunday, March 17, 2019! As part of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival, we’re presenting Somali Grandma Fatima’s sabaayad and a panel discussion with three local female restaurateurs. We’ll celebrate the breads from their respective cultures and the immigrant stories that brought the recipes to Harlem. 

RSVP now closed

WATCH & LEARN GRANDMA’S COOKING TIPS.

Our Best Documentary-nominated web series is a feast for the eyes and soul. Pick up recipes, cooking tips and soulful stories across America’s cultural landscape from the cooks we love best: OUR GRANNIES.

HI, I’M CAROLINE, THE FOUNDER. AND THIS IS MY GRANNY.

Everyone loves their grandmas. And Granny’s cooking is always the best, right?

Our grandmothers are the real stars of the kitchen. They chop up veggies, throw in spices — all without measuring spoons — and share their life stories while feeding us.

It’s these special moments, unwritten recipes, and heroic stories that I want to spotlight on my Cooking with Granny series.

I’m Caroline Shin, a video journalist formerly at New York magazine and Columbia Journalism School. And Cooking with Granny is my baby.

Learn More

