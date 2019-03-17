People Love Us
"My favorite meals often aren’t at restaurants. They’re usually home-cooked meals made by someone who shares their love and passion for cooking. Such was the case at my super fun Cooking w/ Granny class. Granny Lumen showed us how to make Filipino classics such as homemade Lumpia, Adobo Chicken, and an Ube dessert. 😋 Meeting new people that share a common love for food made the night even more memorable!"
-@StuffBenEats
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
-Jerry Saltz, Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine
“Food is the focus, but the accompanying personal stories -- ranging from surviving a brutal war to the difficulties of being an undocumented immigrant in America -- are what make each episode authentic.”
-NBC News
“The Anthony Bourdain of grandmothers’ kitchens... takes you back to the wonderful atmosphere and aromas of grandma’s kitchen... [The] show sheds light on the female lineage of the modern celebrity chef, celebrates food as a cultural unifier and captures the living history that our grandmothers embody.”
-The Apollo Theater
“An homage... sure to spark viewer nostalgia... Isn’t it about time you gave [Grandma] a call?”
-GOOD Magazine
“a big dose of grandmotherly love”
-The Village Voice
EAT GRANDMA’S HOME COOKING. LEARN HER RECIPE & STORY.
These are real foods that immigrant grandmas have cooked for their families for decades — and they’re sharing their secrets! Our Grannies teach you their recipes and cooking tips and tell the rich cultural stories behind their dishes. And the cherry on top? You get to eat their home cooking.
Whether it’s our Grandma Dinner Parties or our signature Cooking + Storytelling sessions, we always feed your tummy and your soul. Our events are mostly based in NYC and they typically sell out, but no worries, our newsletter subscribers are always the first to know.
Grandma Fatima’s Somali Sabaayad
Catch us at the world-famous Apollo Theater on Sunday, March 17, 2019! As part of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival, we’re presenting Somali Grandma Fatima’s sabaayad and a panel discussion with three local female restaurateurs. We’ll celebrate the breads from their respective cultures and the immigrant stories that brought the recipes to Harlem.
WATCH & LEARN GRANDMA’S COOKING TIPS.
Our Best Documentary-nominated web series is a feast for the eyes and soul. Pick up recipes, cooking tips and soulful stories across America’s cultural landscape from the cooks we love best: OUR GRANNIES.
HI, I’M CAROLINE, THE FOUNDER. AND THIS IS MY GRANNY.
Our grandmothers are the real stars of the kitchen. They chop up veggies, throw in spices — all without measuring spoons — and share their life stories while feeding us.
It’s these special moments, unwritten recipes, and heroic stories that I want to spotlight on my Cooking with Granny series.
I’m Caroline Shin, a video journalist formerly at New York magazine and Columbia Journalism School. And Cooking with Granny is my baby.
GET FIRST DIBS.
Sign Up for the Cooking With Granny Newsletter
for exclusive first announcements, discounts and behind-the-scenes!
PRESS